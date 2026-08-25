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Social Media Reacts To The Death Of Icon Dolly Parton

Social media reacts to the death of beloved American icon Dolly Parton as fans across communities and generations celebrate her lasting legacy.

Published on August 25, 2026
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A woman with long, blonde hair applying lipstick in front of a mirror with bright lights around it, wearing a gold, sequined dress.
Source: Dolly Parton / Instagram

News of Dolly Parton’s death has sparked an outpouring of emotion across social media, with fans, celebrities and people from communities around the world reacting to the loss of a beloved American icon.

TRENDING: Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

Parton’s influence stretched far beyond country music, making her a familiar and cherished figure to generations. As the news spreads, social media has become a place for people to process the loss and reflect on the remarkable impact she had on music, entertainment and American culture.

TRENDING: Country Music Icon Dolly Parton Dead at 80

See how fans on social media are reacting to the news about the passing of Americas beloved icon:

TRENDING: 8 Hip-Hop and R&B Songs That Sampled Dolly Parton

Social Media Reacts To The Death Of Icon Dolly Parton was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

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