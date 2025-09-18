Texas Man Indicted For Making Terroristic Threats Against NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

In today’s episode of If Liberals Are The Real Terrorists, Why Are Conservatives Always In Court For Terrorism? a white man from Texas was arraigned Thursday in a Queens courtroom after allegedly making death threats against assemblyman and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani.

Meet Jeremy Fistel of Plano, Texas.

According to ABC 7, Fistel, 44, was arraigned on a 22-count indictment on charges that include four counts of making a terroristic threat as a hate crime, four counts of making a terroristic threat, seven counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree as a hate crime, and seven counts of aggravated harassment in the second degree — all because he couldn’t keep his hatred for the man who might very well become NYC’s next mayor to himself.

As we previously reported, MAGA supporters across the internet joined GOP leaders in having a complete MAGA meltdown in June over news that Mamdani had clinched the Democratic nomination in New York City’s mayoral race, which he did by kicking all the other Democrats’ asses during the primary. Republicans were even calling for “Little Muhamaad” to be deported, despite Mamdani being a U.S. citizen who was 7 years old when he and his parents migrated from Uganda to the U.S.

But, hey, let’s be fair here. Just because a slew of MAGAts got their sphincters all tightened up over the prospect of some Muslim guy becoming the mayor of NYC doesn’t mean everyone who hates Mamdani is a far-right extremist, right?

Sure, Fistel is accused of threatening Mamdani’s life and that of his family, but to prove he’s of the MAGA ilk, the nature of those threats would have to be rooted in MAGA language similar to, “This is ‘Murica, you need to get the hell out” or sentiments that suggest Muslims and Africans aren’t able to assimilate because they’re not compatible with “American perspective,” right?

It would be a shame if…aw hell, y’all already know where I’m going with this.

“You’re a terrorist piece of s**t, and you’re not welcome in New York or in America, neither is your f**king family so they should get the f**k out,” Fistel allegedly said in one message to Mamdani.

“All right, you piece of s**t, Muslims don’t belong here. They’re not compatible with our western values, so stop spewing your anti-semitic rhetoric. Shut the f— up and get the f— out of America,” he allegedly said in another message.

First of all, imagine being so hopped up on your own caucasity that you’re a Texas man telling Mamdani he’s not “welcome” in New York after the overwhelming majority of Democratic voters in NYC already showed he’s not only welcome there, but they want him to be mayor.

But, whatever, these messages may prove that whoever sent them is at least MAGA-adjacent, but they’re not necessarily threats — unlike this next message Fistel is accused of sending:

“Go start your car and see what happens. I’d keep an eye on your house and family. Watch your f**king back every f–king second until you get the f**k out of America. Nobody wants your terrorist ways here. And check your beeper, too, you terrorist f**k. Beep beep.”

Yep, I’m pretty sure the MAGA Tali-Klan is in the building.

“As alleged, the defendant threatened an elected official by leaving a series of increasingly alarming anti-Muslim messages with the office of Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement. “The defendant told the assemblyman to go back to Uganda before someone shoots him in the head, to keep an eye on his house and family, to watch his back every second until he leaves America, and that he and his relatives deserve to die. Let me be very clear – we take threats of violence against any office holder extremely seriously – and there is no room for hate or bigotry in our political discourse. The defendant has now been extradited to Queens to face the serious charges against him. I thank our law enforcement partners at the NYPD, FBI and US Marshals Service for their work on this case.”

According to ABC, if Fistel is convicted of the top charge, he faces up to 15 years in prison. Fistel is currently out on bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 19.

