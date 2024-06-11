Listen Live
Local

South Carolina’s Statewide Primary Election Set for Tuesday

Published on June 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
VOTE hand holding sign board with black background close-up view copy space

Source: Fashion products photography / Getty

On Tuesday morning, South Carolina will kick off its primary election as polling stations open across the state.

This year, all members of the state legislature face re-election in the upcoming fall, with numerous county races also featuring on ballots statewide.

According to WBTV, South Carolina operates under open primaries, granting registered voters the choice to participate in either party’s primary, though they cannot vote in both. The primary serves to narrow down candidates within each party to a single contender. The victorious nominees from each party will subsequently vie for office in the general election slated for November.

Related Stories

Voters can locate their designated polling place through the SC Votes website and are required to present a valid photo ID or passport to cast their ballot.

Polling hours span from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the SC Election Commission advising early attendance to avoid potential queues. Any individual in line at 7 p.m. will still be permitted to vote.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

election local North Carolina South Carolina Vote Voters

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
38th Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show 7 items
Entertainment

Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors

Praise Charlotte logos
Inspiration

Is Masturbation A Sin For Christians?

historic southern city of chester south carolina
Local

Chester Co. Officials Anticipate Population Surge in Near Future

Sports Contributor Archive 2024
Local

Nation Honors Sacrifice on Memorial Day

Richmond Jazz and Music Fest
Events

Richmond Jazz and Music Festival

aerial top down view of a parking lot new cars lined up in the port for import and export international.
Local

Truck Manufacturer Invests $21 Million, Creates 170 Jobs

Charlotte Light Rail Commuter Trains
Local

Charlotte Close to Securing Norfolk Southern Rail Line

Lifestyle

From Bankrupt To Blockbuster: The Walt Disney Story | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close