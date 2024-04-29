Listen Live
Multiple officers shot in east Charlotte by active shooter

Published on April 29, 2024

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports that several law enforcement officers were shot in east Charlotte.

The US Marshalls Task Force attempted to serve a warrant before shots were fired around 1:50 PM. Law enforcement told NBC News that a US Deputy Marshall was shot and is in surgery fighting for his life, and three other local officers were wounded.

The area in front of Julian Underwood Park on Galway Drive is closed to the public and should be avoided. The Plaza and Milton Road intersected not far from where the shooting took place.

Four schools, Lawrence Orr ES, Briarwood Academy, Cochrane Collegiate, and Devonshire ES were reportedly under a modified lockdown as a result of local police activity, according to CMS. All school transportation was affected during dismissal.

The CMPD SWAT team is investigating the situation. The mass casualty team of MEDIC was also at the shooting scene.

Mayor Vi Lyles and Governor Roy Cooper sent their condolences after hearing about the incident.

