Another week, another round of new inspirational music. From Koryn Hawthorne to Maverick City Music, check out this week’s top new releases below!
—
Koryn Hawthorne teamed up with Tamela Mann for a new song called “Relationship.” The song comes from Koryn’s deluxe album, On God, also released today with five additional songs including this release with Tamela along with “In The Morning,” “Be With You,” “Chosen,” and “Family Meeting.” It’s a big season for Hawthorne who is also gearing up to go on the Girls Night Out Tour also featuring Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine and Wande.
Maverick City Music and JWLKRS Worship co-released a new song called “In The Name of Jesus” featuring Chandler Moore.
Pastor Mike Jr.‘s dropped a 6-song EP today that features a “trap praise break” titled “He Came Through.”
Randy Weston and Judah Band‘s Testimony Service (Live) album made its debut today. Here’s one of its feature tracks, “Hosanna (Blessed Be The Rock).”
Want to hear more new inspirational music? Follow our Spotify playlist!
New Inspirational Music: Koryn Hawthorne, Pastor Mike Jr. & More was originally published on elev8.com
-
Vote Praise 100.9 for Stellar Awards Top Market Radio Station of the Year
-
5 Scriptures Reminding Us to Choose Our Words Wisely
-
Jonathan McReynolds Sparks Conversation On Accountability In Men
-
Black Writers Matter Author Showcase
-
UNCC Students Express Concern Over Lack of Alerts on Campus
-
Donald Lawrence’s Tribute to Twinkie Clark: A Musical Journey of Artistic Reverence
-
(Good Friday) – It’s Friday, But Sunday’s Coming! | Dr. Willie Jolley
-
New Authentic Chinese Eatery Debuts in South End