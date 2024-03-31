Listen Live
Novant Urges Women to Schedule Regular Mammograms

Published on March 31, 2024

Doctor mammologist examines woman breasts and lymph nodes. Correcting the shape of the breast - lift, reduction, reconstruction, augmentation. Problems of lactation. Breast cancer.

Source: SbytovaMN / Getty

Doctors nationwide are increasingly alarmed by the trend of women skipping mammograms, a concern shared by healthcare providers in Charlotte. To address this issue, doctors are streamlining the process for patients to undergo their screenings.

Women aged 40 and above are typically aware of the importance of annual mammograms. However, according to Novant Health, the challenge lies not in awareness but in adherence to scheduling these screenings.

According to WBTV, since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, many patients have postponed their annual screenings, resulting in delays of two to three years, as noted by Shannon Hostetter of Novant Health. In response, the Novant Health Breast Centers, including the recently opened facility on Lillington Avenue near Uptown, are now offering walk-in appointments to facilitate easier access to screenings.

Read the full story here

Doctor mammologist examines woman breasts and lymph nodes. Correcting the shape of the breast - lift, reduction, reconstruction, augmentation. Problems of lactation. Breast cancer.
