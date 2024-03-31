Navigating TSA and AI: Essential Travel Tips

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Artificial intelligence aids TSA efficiency for countless passengers, yet concerns emerge over potential bias.

According to WCCB, for those uneasy with airport facial recognition tech, the Biden Administration offers a solution.

New safeguards, effective December 1st, aim to shield Americans from government AI misuse. Travelers can opt out of facial recognition scans at airport security without fear of delays or line displacement under these requirements.

Read the full story here