Charlotte SHOUT! Festival Makes Triumphant Third-Year Return

Tomorrow, a vibrant scene unfolds in Uptown, impossible to overlook.
WCCB says, over the next two weeks, First Ward Park will serve as a bustling hub for thousands of attendees, offering a delightful blend of music, entertainment, and culinary delights.
Returning for its third installment in the Queen City, Charlotte SHOUT! promises an immersive experience curated by Robert Krumbine. Serving as a platform for local talent, SHOUT! provides artists with a spotlight to showcase their craft amidst the vibrant backdrop of Charlotte.
