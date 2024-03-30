Charlotte SHOUT! Festival Makes Triumphant Third-Year Return

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tomorrow, a vibrant scene unfolds in Uptown, impossible to overlook.

WCCB says, over the next two weeks, First Ward Park will serve as a bustling hub for thousands of attendees, offering a delightful blend of music, entertainment, and culinary delights.

Returning for its third installment in the Queen City, Charlotte SHOUT! promises an immersive experience curated by Robert Krumbine. Serving as a platform for local talent, SHOUT! provides artists with a spotlight to showcase their craft amidst the vibrant backdrop of Charlotte.

