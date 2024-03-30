Remembering Allegra Westbrooks for Women’s History Month

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Allegra Westbrooks, the inaugural African American public library supervisor in North Carolina, forged a path of inclusion and opportunity throughout her illustrious career. Joining the Charlotte Public Library in 1947, she assumed the role of head of Negro Library Services, stationed at the Brevard Street Library in Second Ward.

Following the library system’s desegregation in 1956, Westbrooks ascended to new heights, securing promotions to Head of Acquisitions and subsequently Assistant Director. Her tenure with the library spanned an impressive 35 years, marked by unwavering dedication and pioneering leadership.

Today, Ms. Westbrooks’ enduring legacy reverberates within the library system and beyond. Her trailblazing efforts not only shattered barriers but also paved the way for future generations of librarians, ensuring that libraries remained bastions of knowledge and accessibility for all.