Listen Live
Local

Remembering Allegra Westbrooks for Women’s History Month

Published on March 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
US-BOOKS-LITTERATURE-CENSORSHIP

Source: ANA FERNANDEZ / Getty

Allegra Westbrooks, the inaugural African American public library supervisor in North Carolina, forged a path of inclusion and opportunity throughout her illustrious career. Joining the Charlotte Public Library in 1947, she assumed the role of head of Negro Library Services, stationed at the Brevard Street Library in Second Ward.

Following the library system’s desegregation in 1956, Westbrooks ascended to new heights, securing promotions to Head of Acquisitions and subsequently Assistant Director. Her tenure with the library spanned an impressive 35 years, marked by unwavering dedication and pioneering leadership.

Today, Ms. Westbrooks’ enduring legacy reverberates within the library system and beyond. Her trailblazing efforts not only shattered barriers but also paved the way for future generations of librarians, ensuring that libraries remained bastions of knowledge and accessibility for all.

RELATED TAGS

Charlotte library local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
US-BOOKS-LITTERATURE-CENSORSHIP
Local

Remembering Allegra Westbrooks for Women’s History Month

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

Entertainment

Jesus’ Triumphant Entry: The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close