Listen Live
Local

Today, We Celebrate Charlotte Native Dovey Johnson Roundtree

Published on March 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Business handshake. Business people making a handshake, close up. Two corporate businessman shaking hands during meeting in office

Source: Tippapatt / Getty

Dovey Johnson Roundtree, a proud native of Charlotte and alumna of Second Ward High School and Spelman College, left an indelible mark on history through her relentless pursuit of justice and equality. Breaking barriers at every turn, Roundtree’s journey epitomized resilience and determination.

Following her service in the Women’s Auxiliary Corps during World War II, Roundtree blazed a trail in the legal field, earning a law degree from Howard University. Her pivotal role in winning the landmark case that dismantled segregation on interstate busing stands as a testament to her unwavering commitment to civil rights.

In 1961, Roundtree added another dimension to her remarkable career by being ordained in the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Embracing dual roles as a minister and attorney, she continued her advocacy for marginalized communities, embodying the principles of faith and justice.

RELATED TAGS

attorney Charlotte local North Carolina

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
Business handshake. Business people making a handshake, close up. Two corporate businessman shaking hands during meeting in office
Local

Today, We Celebrate Charlotte Native Dovey Johnson Roundtree

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Entertainment

Jesus’ Triumphant Entry: The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close