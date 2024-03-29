Enroll in Harris YMCA’s Free Lifeguard Training Program

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Attention individuals aged 16 and above seeking an engaging and flexible summer employment opportunity, take note.

In response to the nationwide shortage of lifeguards, Harris Family YMCA has devised a specialized lifeguard training initiative tailored for students, stay-at-home parents, and other community members eager to contribute to their cause. According to WBTV, the YMCA aims to recruit approximately 300 lifeguards by the end of summer, all of whom will receive certification at no cost.

The comprehensive program will cover essential skills such as water rescue techniques, safety protocols, and First Aid training, incorporating both classroom instruction and practical pool sessions. Beyond serving as a workplace, Harris Family YMCA fosters community connections and intergenerational learning experiences.

Read the full story here