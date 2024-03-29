Listen Live
Local

Enroll in Harris YMCA’s Free Lifeguard Training Program

Published on March 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
People Swimming Outside in the Winter at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase YMCA

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Attention individuals aged 16 and above seeking an engaging and flexible summer employment opportunity, take note.

In response to the nationwide shortage of lifeguards, Harris Family YMCA has devised a specialized lifeguard training initiative tailored for students, stay-at-home parents, and other community members eager to contribute to their cause. According to WBTV, the YMCA aims to recruit approximately 300 lifeguards by the end of summer, all of whom will receive certification at no cost.

The comprehensive program will cover essential skills such as water rescue techniques, safety protocols, and First Aid training, incorporating both classroom instruction and practical pool sessions. Beyond serving as a workplace, Harris Family YMCA fosters community connections and intergenerational learning experiences.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

swimming

More from Praise 100.9
Trending
People Swimming Outside in the Winter at the Bethesda-Chevy Chase YMCA
Local

Enroll in Harris YMCA’s Free Lifeguard Training Program

Praise Charlotte logos
Charlotte

Feeding Five Thousand People in the Queen City

Entertainment

3 Things To Remember During Holy Week

Entertainment

Jesus’ Triumphant Entry: The Meaning Behind Palm Sunday

Brian Peay
Charlotte

Black Writers Matter Author Showcase

March Held In Ferguson Marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Community

MLK Day of Service and Other Events on Monday

Celebrity News

Pastor John P. Kee To Take A Break From Duties To Focus On Health

Beautiful sunlight through window as congregation prays in church
Community

Top Stories of 2023 in the Faith Community

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close