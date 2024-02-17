$27 Million Worth of Enhancements Coming to Charlotte-Douglas

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The holiday travel season has concluded, but for Charlotte-Douglas International Airport—the seventh-busiest hub globally—there’s no rest. Serving a region among the nation’s fastest-growing metros, the increased demand strains the system, yet relief is imminent.

According to WCCB, Charlotte-Douglas handles 118,000 passengers daily, equivalent to filling Bank of America Stadium and still leaving over 40,000 fans queued. This substantial traffic also translates into significant revenue. The airport has secured $27 million for terminal modernization, including a 10-gate expansion in Concourse A, extension of parking canopies, streamlining of baggage claim processes, and the scheduled opening of a fourth runway in 2027. These enhancements aim to reduce wait times and foster additional economic growth, providing more jobs and opportunities in North Carolina’s thriving economy.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is among 114 airports nationwide, including four in North Carolina, to receive federal funding. However, this allocation extends beyond aviation infrastructure. Approximately $5 billion is earmarked to enhance various aspects of North Carolina’s infrastructure, including roadways, railways, high-speed internet, affordable energy, and more.

