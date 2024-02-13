Talking About The Money Matters In Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Talking About The Money Matters In Marriage “

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we celebrate this time of the year. But people are hugging and loving up on each other. I want to give you some tips for my book. Make Love, make money, make it last that I wrote with my bride Dee hey, today’s tip to help you win in your marriage. Discuss one of the three big issues that is responsible for breaking up marriages. And that issue is money.

The other two are sex and communication. Money matters in marriage because marriage is not only a love relationship, but it’s really a merger because you have two entities coming together who bring both their resources together to create a new entity. When those two partners, those two companies, come together, they must leave cleave and weave and days will be sunny.

