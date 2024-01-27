Listen Live
Food & Drink

Valentine’s Day Dinner Locations With Reservation Availability

Published on January 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Young black woman kissing her man holding flowers

Source: Prostock-Studio / Getty

If you haven’t made dinner reservations already, you may find that most places are booked up. Here are a few restaurants that may still have reservations available.

Restaurants with Available Feb. 14 Reservations

Most restaurants are booked in the evening hours of Valentine’s Day but may have availability during the earlier hours. Try going to an early dinner, or lunch to get a seat.

If all else fails, nothing beats having a homemade meal in the comfort of your own home. If you want to make things more romantic, try adding a candle to the table, or moving the dinner to a more elegant spot.

RELATED TAGS

Valentine's Day

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close