Valentine’s Day Dinner Locations With Reservation Availability

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t made dinner reservations already, you may find that most places are booked up. Here are a few restaurants that may still have reservations available.

Restaurants with Available Feb. 14 Reservations

La Belle Helene Type: French Uptown Reserve Here

Zinicola Type: Italian Ballantyne Reserve Here

Bulla Gastrobar – Charlotte Type: Spanish SouthPark Reserve Here

Church and Union – Charlotte Type: American Uptown Reserve Here

Firebirds

Most restaurants are booked in the evening hours of Valentine’s Day but may have availability during the earlier hours. Try going to an early dinner, or lunch to get a seat.

If all else fails, nothing beats having a homemade meal in the comfort of your own home. If you want to make things more romantic, try adding a candle to the table, or moving the dinner to a more elegant spot.