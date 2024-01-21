Listen Live
Tips to Lower Your Electric Bills This Winter

Published on January 21, 2024

Couple calculating bills and taxes and home and trying to organise to pay them

Source: Hirurg / Getty

As temperatures drop, you can expect your electric bills to increase.

While there is no promo code or coupon to discount your electric bill, there are ways to help lower the cost.

Here 15 ways to lower your electric bills according to NerdWallet:

  1. Check seals on windows, doors and appliances.

  2. Fix leaky ductwork.

  3. Give your thermostat a nudge.

  4. Adjust your fridge and freezer temperature.

  5. Take shorter showers.

  6. Replace your showerhead.

  7. Don’t wash clothes in hot water.

  8. Fix leaky faucets.

  9. Adjust the temperature on your water heater.

  10. Purchase energy-efficient appliances.

  11. Ask about discounted rates.

  12. Swap out your lightbulbs.

  13. Install dimmer switches.

  14. Use smart power strips.

  15. Do an energy audit.

