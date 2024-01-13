Listen Live
Could You Be More Productive With A 4-Day Work Week?

Published on January 13, 2024

Success takes all hours

Source: kupicoo / Getty

Ever wished you could work less days?

Have you ever thought about a 4-day work week? I definitely have!

Some people think that they could be more efficient and actually be more productive.nIn the United States, an impressive 87% of workers express interest in adopting a four-day workweek.

“No demographic group reported interest and confidence levels below 70%, again pointing to the practice’s widespread popularity,” writes Ellyn Briggs, brand analyst at Morning Consult, in the report.

Employees express a preference for this benefit primarily to enhance their commute, achieve a better work-life balance, and avoid discomfort associated with working in an office.

Read the full story here.

work

