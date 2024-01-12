Tips for High Schoolers Applying for College

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As high school students gear up for the exciting and transformative journey of applying to college, strategic planning and thoughtful preparation can make all the difference. Here are some essential tips to guide you through the college application process:

1. Start Early: Begin the application process early in your high school career.

2. Build a Well-Rounded Resume: Colleges seek students who are not only academically accomplished but also engaged in extracurricular activities

3. Focus on Academics: Maintain a strong academic record throughout high school.

4. Craft a Compelling Personal Statement: Your personal statement is a unique opportunity to showcase your personality and experiences. Be authentic, share meaningful stories, and express why you’re a great fit for the college.

5. Seek Strong Letters of Recommendation: Request letters of recommendation from teachers, counselors, or mentors who know you well and can speak to your character and accomplishments.

6. Stay Organized: Create a timeline for application deadlines, standardized tests, and other requirements.

7. Research Financial Aid Options: Explore financial aid options early in the process. Research scholarships, grants, and other forms of assistance that can help make college more affordable. Fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to determine eligibility for federal financial aid.

8. Visit Campuses and Attend Information Sessions: Whenever possible, visit the campuses of the colleges you’re interested in.