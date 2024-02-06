Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “The Role God Plays In Your Marriage”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

We celebrate this time of the year with people loving up and hugging up on each other. Want to give you some tips for my book, ‘Make Love, Make Money, Make it Last’ that I wrote with my bride Dee we’ve been married for almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in over 35 years. Today I want to share the impact of making God an equal part of your marriage. We believe that marriage is a triangle.

Three corners the left corner gets 33%, the right corner gets 33% and that leaves 34% at the top and that is God. We include God in all decisions about our marriage and ask for his wisdom when you ask him for his insight, his wisdom, he will give it to you. So if you want a great marriage, make the decision to make God an equal part. In fact, he’s the majority owner. It will work for you.

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

The Role God Plays In Your Marriage | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com