You Can Do It, Even If You’re The First | Ericaism

You Can’t Win In The Beginning

I have a panel that I have to do and the title of the event is “winning in the first inning.”

I don’t know much about baseball, but I don’t think anyone has ever won in the first inning—or in the beginning. You can’t win until you get to the end, and so you have to have some adversity, some ups and down, some back and forth, some decisions to be made, some waiting, some patience. All those things take time in order to get to the win.

My heart is a little nervous because I know I will be talking to a room full of industry people who think it’s as simple as, “You do [this], and ABC and voila, you’re successful.” It does not work that way.

There have been some amazing moments in my life that I thought, “now everything is going to be gravy from now it’s going to be easy. Everybody is going to answer the phone,”… and it never ever happened. I just had to keep going. Each success adds to the next success. Each meeting can complement the next meeting. Each situation, interaction, and contract adds to the next situation…you must be patient in your process of success.

I’ve said things like waiting on your time is not a waste of time. If you don’t have patience, it’ll be hard to accomplish anything. I don’t care if you’re a chef or you’re a singer or you’re a business owner or you work in radio. It takes time! I couldn’t be the Erica I am today, eight years ago when I first started. I’ve grown tremendously and a lot of things have happened since then. You have to take your time.

You Can Do It, Even If You’re The First

Here’s what stops people…They’re afraid. Afraid to fail. Afraid to get it wrong. Afraid of the fact that they don’t know. They’ve never done it before, but I’m telling you, step out on faith! Step out on faith. If you know God has called you to something, you keep having this same dream, this same vision, this same idea, and you’re trying to figure out why you keep having it…the Holy Spirit is trying to give you a seed to plant. It wants to plant seed in your heart of what will grow and what is to come, but you have to have faith.

Faith is the substance of things hoped for; the evidence of things not seen, There’s no example. You can’t Google it. You can’t look at somebody else’s. Noah couldn’t ask the guy before, “Hey, when you build your boat? What did you do?” You know what I mean? Moses couldn’t say, “Hey, when you parted the Red Sea, what did you do?” It was a first time. A first experience. God has called us to do things that have never been done before in whatever your field is, and that requires patience. That requires stepping out on faith. So even though you don’t really have a reference point, I’m going to tell you what you can use… Discipline is always necessary, especially in doing something new. Patience is always necessary. Spend time with the father and make sure that the father is speaking to you. I’m not saying there’s no one to get advice from, but there’s no one who has done it the way you have done it. Having a good counsel, a good circle around you…in the midst of counsel, there is great safety, is what the word says. This is not a message of, “ Just do it by yourself.” It is just do it because you’re the first to do it!

So make sure that faith is at the center of it, right? God has given you the grace to do it. You can handle it! Whatever you ask and pray you will receive…. if you have faith all things are possible to them that believe you must believe that you’re even capable of doing it! Even if you’re the 1st. And I believe a lot of you out there are.

You’re going to do it and do it great, so don’t be worried. OK? God’s got your back, and you’re going get it done. You’re going to be a history maker and a world changer.

