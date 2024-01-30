Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Grace To Grow: The Power of Vision and Mission”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share some tips from a powerful book called Grace The Globe by Pastor John Jenkins. Pastor Jenkins is not only the pastor of First Baptist Church of Glenarden, but also the first African American president of the Convergent nomination. And he is the chairman of the National Association of Evangelicals in this book, he shares that in order to have exponential growth, you must be clear on your mission and vision.

He said that your vision should be described as what you want to be and who you want to be and your mission should describe how you get there. And he says that a great way to figure it out is to focus on what you’re passionate about. It’s like a road map for a trip that you love taking.

So you must decide to follow your passion and then pursue it with excellence and you will exponentially grow your future. You can, if you think you can, grace. Grow is an awesome leadership manual.

Grace To Grow: The Power of Vision and Mission | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com