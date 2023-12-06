Prepare for Colder Nights in the Charlotte Area

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s time to bring out the heated blankets.

Tonight’s forecast is expected to be clear, getting much colder and drier as the cold front quickly moves east. By early Thursday morning, the temperature will be in the upper 20s to close to 30.

Drier and significantly colder than usual temperatures for the beginning of December on Thursday and Friday. Highs Lows on Thursday will only be in the low 50s, with nighttime lows dropping to just around freezing.

Friday will have largely sunny skies with highs in the mid-fifties and lows in the low to mid-thirties at night.

Bundle up!