Parenting: Keep Students Learning Over Winter Break

Keeping kids learning over the winter break can be a challenge, but there are lots of fun activities that can help keep them engaged! Here are a few ideas:
- Have them create a Christmas-themed research project, such as writing a report on the history of Christmas trees, or exploring how different cultures celebrate the holiday.
- Set aside some time each day for reading. Have them read a book or article about something interesting that relates to the holiday season, or have them read a story about a family’s holiday traditions.
- Have them create a Christmas-themed art project – they could make a collage or painting of a winter scene, or create decorations for the house.
- Take a trip to a local museum or historical site and have them explore the exhibits related to the Christmas holiday.
- Have them practice math by creating a budget for their family’s holiday gifts, or set up a game of Monopoly to practice budgeting and money management.
These activities will keep kids learning and engaged over the winter break, while still allowing them to enjoy the holiday season!
