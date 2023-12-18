Tired of Traffic? Here are Routes to Avoid I-77 Rush Hour Traffic

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Even without accidents, Charlotte drivers who use I-77 to travel to and from work are aware that traffic delays are typical. Luckily, there are ways to prevent them.

Choosing a different route during rush hour can help you save time on the road. Here are some alternate routes you can take if you commute from uptown Charlotte to avoid gridlock on I-77.

Ayrsley: West Tyvola Road

Ballantyne: U.S. 74 East and East Independence Expressway

Pineville: Interstate 485 Outer

Huntersville, Davidson: Statesville Avenue

Cornelius: Statesville Avenue, N.C. 115 North

Mooresville: N.C. 3 North

Give these routes a try!