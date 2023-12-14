Listen Live
Comfort Shows to Watch During Your Holiday Break

Published on December 14, 2023

If you’re like me, you love to cuddle up on the couch and watch a good television show. With so much time off of work for the holidays, you may be stuck wondering what to watch. Here are some comfort shows to add to your list:

  1. “A Different World”: This beloved sitcom is a spin-off of “The Cosby Show” and follows the lives of students at the fictional Hillman College.

  2. “Insecure”: Created by and starring Issa Rae, “Insecure” offers a candid and humorous exploration of the complexities of modern Black womanhood.
  3. “Black-ish”: This family sitcom follows the Johnsons as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of suburban life.
  4. “Girlfriends”: Centered around the lives of four Black women navigating friendship, love, and career aspirations, “Girlfriends” is a classic sitcom that resonates with authenticity and humor.
  5. “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Will Smith’s iconic portrayal of a West Philadelphia teenager transplanted to an affluent Los Angeles neighborhood is a staple in Black television history.
  6. “Living Single”: Long before the term “squad goals” became popular, “Living Single” showcased the lives of four single friends in New York City.
  7. “Queen Sugar”: Created by Ava DuVernay, “Queen Sugar” is a family drama that follows the Bordelon siblings as they navigate the challenges of running their family-owned sugarcane farm.
  8. “Dear White People”: Based on the film of the same name, this satirical comedy-drama explores racial tensions and cultural identity on a college campus.
  9. “Family Reunion”: This family sitcom follows the McKellans as they move from Seattle to Georgia to be closer to extended family.

