Kwanzaa Principle: Ujima: The Power of Collective Work and Responsibility | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Kwanzaa Principle: Ujima: The Power of Collective Work and Responsibility”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

Today I want to share insight into the quanta principle of Eugenia, a collective work and responsibility. Collective work is to think like a team. Work like a team. So you can win like a team. And then responsibility means to respond with your best ability to do your part in making any and every endeavor a success.

If you take a horse that by itself can pull 1400 lbs. Another horse, that by itself could pull 1500 lbs. Then you would think together they could pull 2900 lbs. But that is not the case when they pull together, they work together. They can pull 4500 lbs due to momentum. Make a point to think like a team, work like a team and you will win more like a team. And then make sure to take full responsibility.

Do the best you can and do your part. Make a point to practice the principle of eugena collective work and responsibility. Do it every day.

