Listen Live
Family & Parenting

Family Movies to Watch for Thanksgiving

Published on November 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cheerful family sitting on the sofa and watching TV.

Source: VioletaStoimenova / Getty

One of my favorite parts of the holidays is watching movies with my family.

If you’re looking for a few to watch for Thanksgiving, here are a few:

  •  Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
  • Home for the Holidays (1995)
  • A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)
  • Dutch (1991)
  • Addams Family Values (1993)
  • Free Birds (2013)
  • The Ice Storm (1997)
  • Garfield’s Thanksgiving (1989)
  • The Blind Side (2009)

Of course, there are many more to pick from, but these are just a few classics that your family is bound to love.

Don’t forget to grab your favorite snack while you watch.

I hope you enjoy these movies and have a wonderful Thanksgiving!

RELATED TAGS

Family Thanksgiving

More from Praise 100.9

Praise 100.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close