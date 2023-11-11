Family Movies to Watch for Thanksgiving

One of my favorite parts of the holidays is watching movies with my family.
If you’re looking for a few to watch for Thanksgiving, here are a few:
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Home for the Holidays (1995)
- A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973)
- Dutch (1991)
- Addams Family Values (1993)
- Free Birds (2013)
- The Ice Storm (1997)
- Garfield’s Thanksgiving (1989)
- The Blind Side (2009)
Of course, there are many more to pick from, but these are just a few classics that your family is bound to love.
Don’t forget to grab your favorite snack while you watch.
I hope you enjoy these movies and have a wonderful Thanksgiving!
-
First Time Hosting The Holidays? Here Are 11 Thanksgiving Dinner Recipes To Make It Easier
-
Turkey Taboos: 10 Things You Should Never Do At Thanksgiving
-
Koryn Hawthorne, Engaged! Won’t He Do It!
-
Early Voting Locations And Times
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Praise Charlotte 100.9
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network