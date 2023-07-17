Gas Prices Are Increasing: Here’s How To Save At The Pump

Gas prices are steadily rising. Luckily, there are ways to save at the pump.
Give these tips a try:
- Efficient Driving Habits: Practice smooth acceleration, gradual braking, and maintaining a consistent speed. Aggressive driving can reduce fuel efficiency by up to 40%.
- Proper Tire Maintenance: Keep your tires properly inflated and aligned. Underinflated tires can decrease fuel efficiency, while proper alignment ensures even wear.
- Regular Vehicle Maintenance: Follow your vehicle’s maintenance schedule for oil changes, air filter replacements, and tune-ups. A well-maintained car runs more efficiently.
- Lighten the Load: Remove unnecessary items from your vehicle’s trunk and roof rack to reduce weight and improve fuel economy.
- Carpool and Ride-Share: Coordinate rides with friends, family, or colleagues to reduce the number of vehicles on the road.
- Public Transportation: Utilize buses, trains, or subways for your daily commute whenever possible. Public transportation can significantly cut down on fuel costs.
- Combine Errands: Plan your trips to accomplish multiple errands in a single outing, minimizing the distance traveled.
- Fuel Rewards Programs: Take advantage of loyalty programs and credit cards that offer cashback or discounts on fuel purchases.
- Compare Fuel Prices: Use apps or websites to find the cheapest gas stations in your area before filling up.
- Avoid Idling: Turn off your engine when parked or waiting for an extended period. Idling consumes fuel unnecessarily.
- Hybrid and Electric Vehicles: Consider switching to a hybrid or electric vehicle for better fuel efficiency and lower emissions.
- Car Maintenance DIY: Learn basic vehicle maintenance tasks like changing air filters and spark plugs to save on mechanic costs.
By adopting these fuel-saving tactics, you can minimize the impact of high gas prices on your budget while still enjoying your time on the road.
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!
-
Celebrate 4th Of July With The Annual SkyShow
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone