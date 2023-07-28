Caribbean Association Making Impact in the Queen City

The Queen City is home to a growing Caribbean community whose influence in art, food, music, and more is as much a part of the Charlotte mosaic as any other cultural group. One of the major Caribbean organizations that are doing great work in heralding the Caribbean culture is the Caribean International Cultural Association. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talked with Mylene Matthews-Manzano, President of CICA, and association member, Natalie Francis-Clarke about the organization’s growth, impact, and growth of the Caribbean community in Charlotte.
-
LeBron James’ son Bronny Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Workout
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Melanie Pratt Wins 2023 Stellar Awards Gospel Announcer of the Year
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network