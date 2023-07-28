Listen Live
Caribbean Association Making Impact in the Queen City

Published on July 28, 2023

The Queen City is home to a growing Caribbean community whose influence in art, food, music, and more is as much a part of the Charlotte mosaic as any other cultural group.  One of the major Caribbean organizations that are doing great work in heralding the Caribbean culture is the Caribean International Cultural Association. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host Ron Holland talked with Mylene Matthews-Manzano, President of CICA, and association member, Natalie Francis-Clarke about the organization’s growth, impact, and growth of the Caribbean community in Charlotte.

 

Community Voices with Ron Holland Ron Holland

