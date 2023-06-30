Panthers Stadium Agreement Ends

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The contract between the Carolina Panthers and the City of Charlotte expired on Friday.

While this does not indicate immediate plans for the team to relocate, the potential penalties for Panthers owner David Tepper in case of a relocation have significantly reduced.

Back in 2013, the City of Charlotte and the Panthers entered into an agreement that included provisions to keep the team in Charlotte until the conclusion of the 2022 season. As of now, there would be no penalties imposed on the team for moving.

However, if the Panthers decide to relocate before 2027, Charlotte taxpayers would have the option to purchase the stadium from Tepper Sports at a fair market value.

Read the full story here.