Fun Family Activities To Try This Summer

It’s summertime!
For many of us, this means spending more time with our children or grandchildren. If you need more activities, give these a try:
- Picnic in the Park: Pack a delicious picnic lunch and head to a local park or beach. Enjoy outdoor games, fly a kite, or simply relax and soak up the sunshine.
- Outdoor Movie Night: Set up a backyard movie theater by hanging a white sheet or using a portable projector. Grab some blankets, popcorn, and snacks for a cozy movie night under the stars.
- Nature Scavenger Hunt: Create a scavenger hunt list with items to find in nature, such as specific types of leaves, flowers, or rocks. Explore a nearby trail or park and see who can find all the items first.
- Water Balloon Games: Cool off and have a blast with water balloon games. Play games like water balloon toss, water balloon piñata, or have a friendly water balloon fight in the backyard.
- Bike Ride Adventure: Plan a family bike ride on a scenic trail or explore your neighborhood together. It’s a great way to get active, enjoy nature, and have quality family time.
- DIY Ice Cream Sundae Bar: Create an ice cream sundae bar at home with a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings. Let each family member create their own personalized sundae masterpiece.
- Camping in the Backyard: Set up a tent in the backyard and have a mini camping adventure. Roast marshmallows, tell stories around a campfire, and enjoy the experience of sleeping under the stars.
- DIY Crafts: Engage in creative activities such as painting rocks, making tie-dye shirts, or building a birdhouse together. These crafts provide an opportunity for self-expression and quality bonding time.
- Family Sports Tournament: Organize a friendly sports tournament in your backyard or local park. Play games like soccer, basketball, or volleyball, and encourage friendly competition and teamwork.
- Visit a Local Farm or Farmers Market: Explore a nearby farm or visit a local farmers market to learn about fresh produce and engage in educational activities. It’s a great way to support local businesses and teach kids about healthy eating.
-
Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
How To Download The Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
How To Download Praise Charlotte App On Your Smartphone
-
Join Praise 100.9 Mobile Text Club!
-
Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
-
Urban One Inc. Announces Launch of The Urban One Podcast Network
-
Buy Black Charlotte: Add Your Black-Owned Business To The List