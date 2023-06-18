Listen Live
Fun Family Activities To Try This Summer

Published on June 18, 2023

It’s summertime!

For many of us, this means spending more time with our children or grandchildren. If you need more activities, give these a try:

  1. Picnic in the Park: Pack a delicious picnic lunch and head to a local park or beach. Enjoy outdoor games, fly a kite, or simply relax and soak up the sunshine.

  2. Outdoor Movie Night: Set up a backyard movie theater by hanging a white sheet or using a portable projector. Grab some blankets, popcorn, and snacks for a cozy movie night under the stars.
  3. Nature Scavenger Hunt: Create a scavenger hunt list with items to find in nature, such as specific types of leaves, flowers, or rocks. Explore a nearby trail or park and see who can find all the items first.
  4. Water Balloon Games: Cool off and have a blast with water balloon games. Play games like water balloon toss, water balloon piñata, or have a friendly water balloon fight in the backyard.
  5. Bike Ride Adventure: Plan a family bike ride on a scenic trail or explore your neighborhood together. It’s a great way to get active, enjoy nature, and have quality family time.
  6. DIY Ice Cream Sundae Bar: Create an ice cream sundae bar at home with a variety of ice cream flavors and toppings. Let each family member create their own personalized sundae masterpiece.
  7. Camping in the Backyard: Set up a tent in the backyard and have a mini camping adventure. Roast marshmallows, tell stories around a campfire, and enjoy the experience of sleeping under the stars.
  8. DIY Crafts: Engage in creative activities such as painting rocks, making tie-dye shirts, or building a birdhouse together. These crafts provide an opportunity for self-expression and quality bonding time.
  9. Family Sports Tournament: Organize a friendly sports tournament in your backyard or local park. Play games like soccer, basketball, or volleyball, and encourage friendly competition and teamwork.
  10. Visit a Local Farm or Farmers Market: Explore a nearby farm or visit a local farmers market to learn about fresh produce and engage in educational activities. It’s a great way to support local businesses and teach kids about healthy eating.

