Ice Cube Calls Out The ‘Gatekeepers’ Of Entertainment, Says NBA Has Been After BIG3

Rapper and Entrepreneur Ice Cube has a lot to be proud of, but that hasn’t kept the Black icon from sounding off on Twitter about the folks standing in his way of greatness.

Just a week ago, Ice Cube’s innovative 3-on-3 basketball league BIG3 was certified as a Black-owned and operated business by ByBlack and US Black Chambers, making it the first and only sports league to receive such acknowledgment.

Ice Cube’s success with the league hasn’t stopped him from speaking his mind against what he calls “Gatekeepers” of the entertainment industry.

The rapper took to his Twitter calling out folks in the industry who have tried to stand in his way.

“Some of you may not have realized that I’m not part of the club,” said Ice Cube. “A lot of you listening to me right now, you’re not a part of the club either. What I realize with the club is what makes them so mad is when you don’t want to be a part of their fu*king club.”

Cube continued, mentioning the NBA and his contract with Black America.

“I’m talking about the club of Gatekeepers that we all gotta deal with. You know who they are and they definitely know who they are, said Cube. “Ever since I put out the contract with Black America, you know they been fu*king with me. I been working on the BIG3 for a long time and you know how they been fu*king with me with that.”

He also told the NBA he would like for them to stop working against the BIG3, although he didn’t mention anything in particular.

Ice Cube’s BIG3 has come a long way.

The league was launched back in 2017 by rapper, actor and entrepreneur Ice Cube and entertainment executive Jeff Kwatinetz. In August, the league wrapped up its fifth season and recently began selling ownership-like franchise stakes powered by blockchain technology. Snoop Dogg, Ken Howery, Gary Vaynerchuk and DeGods are among some notable people who have bought teams.

Although several athletes and businessmen and businesswomen own major investment stakes in individual franchises, there are no professional sports leagues with operational structures resembling the BIG3 and its Ice Cube-led group of equity partners.

Through his Contract with Black America Institute, Ice Cube struck a deal with the NFL to further the growth and empowerment of Black-owned businesses earlier this year. As part of the deal, the two organizations will focus on helping Black founders build lasting equity in the finance and technology industries.

