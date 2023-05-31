McDonald’s Now Has ‘The Little Mermaid Toys’ In Happy Meals

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

McDonald’s is diving into the depths of the ocean with its newest Happy Meal offering. The popular fast food chain is launching a collection of toys inspired by Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid. To celebrate this underwater adventure, the Happy Meal comes in a special box featuring the film’s latest poster.

These delightful figurines portray beloved characters from beneath the waves, including Ariel (played by Halle Bailey in the film), Sebastian, and Flounder. Additionally, there are figurines of land dwellers like Prince Eric and Scuttle, adding to the enchantment of the collection.

McDonald’s Vice President of Marketing, Jennifer “JJ” Healan, expresses the company’s hope that these toys will inspire fans to envision themselves in a world of limitless possibilities and motivate them to dream big and make waves.

McDonald’s is bringing a touch of magic to its Happy Meal experience by partnering with The Little Mermaid and allowing children and fans of all ages to embark on an underwater adventure through imaginative play.

