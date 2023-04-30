Parenting: Preparing for Prom Season

Preparing for prom can be a beautiful, yet stressful time.
If your teen is going to prom soon, here are some tips to help prepare:
- Have open and honest conversations with your child about prom expectations and rules. Discuss curfews, transportation arrangements, dress code, and any other concerns you may have.
- Set a budget for prom expenses and stick to it. Prom can be an expensive event, so it’s important to plan ahead and avoid overspending. Consider shopping for dresses or tuxedos early, looking for deals on transportation, and finding cost-effective options for hair and makeup.
- Plan ahead for transportation. Make sure your child has a safe and reliable way to get to and from prom, whether that’s by hiring a limousine or car service, using a ride-sharing app, or arranging for a responsible adult to drive.
- Discuss the dangers of underage drinking and drug use. Remind your child of the risks associated with these activities, and make sure they understand the consequences of breaking the law or school rules.
- Encourage your child to have fun and be responsible. Prom is a memorable event, and you want your child to enjoy it while also making safe choices. Remind them to stay in groups, watch out for each other, and have a backup plan if things don’t go as expected.
-
Substitute teacher, student fight over confiscated cellphone at Rocky Mount High
-
Jerry Springer Dead at 79
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
R. Kelly Transferred To NC Prison in Granville County
-
Don Lemon Fired From CNN: "I am stunned"
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Charlotte Job & Recruitment Fair Presented by Radio One, Inc.
-
Disney Like Theme Park Coming To NC