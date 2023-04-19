Wellness Wednesday: Reducing Sugar Intake

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Reducing your sugar intake can have significant benefits for your overall health and well-being. Here are some wellness tips for limiting sugar:

Read food labels: Learn to read food labels and be mindful of the sugar content in the products you consume. Look out for hidden sugars, such as high fructose corn syrup, molasses, and cane sugar. Choose whole foods: Whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are naturally low in sugar and contain essential nutrients that support overall health. Drink water: Sugary drinks such as soda, sports drinks, and fruit juices can be major sources of added sugars. Opt for water or herbal tea instead. Swap out sweet snacks: Replace sweet snacks such as candy bars, cookies, and cakes with healthier options such as nuts, seeds, and fresh fruits. Reduce processed foods: Processed foods such as chips, crackers, and packaged snacks often contain added sugars. Choose whole foods instead, and prepare your meals and snacks at home as much as possible. Use natural sweeteners: If you need to sweeten your food or drinks, use natural sweeteners such as honey, maple syrup, or stevia, in moderation. Be mindful of portion sizes: Even natural sweeteners can add up quickly if used in large amounts. Be mindful of portion sizes and try to limit your overall sugar intake.

Reducing your sugar intake can help you maintain a healthy weight, reduce your risk of developing chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease, and improve your overall well-being. By making small changes to your diet and lifestyle, you can limit your sugar intake and improve your health in the long term.