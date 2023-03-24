Celebrating Women: Quinta Brunson

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Quinta Brunson is an American comedian, writer, producer, and actress. She was born in Philadelphia in 1989 and graduated from Temple University with a degree in theater. Brunson first gained recognition on social media platform Vine, where she created and shared comedic videos that quickly went viral.

In 2014, Brunson joined BuzzFeed as a video producer and writer, where she continued to create and star in comedic content. She later moved on to create and star in her own series, including “The Girl Who’s Never Been on a Nice Date” and “Broke,” which aired on YouTube and Facebook respectively. These shows featured Brunson’s signature wit and humor, and quickly garnered a large following.

Brunson has also acted in several television shows, including the HBO series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” where she served as a writer, executive producer, and star. She has also appeared in shows like “Transparent,” “Single Parents,” and “iZombie.”

In addition to her work in comedy and entertainment, Brunson has also used her platform to advocate for social justice and racial equality. She has spoken out against police brutality and systemic racism, and has used her humor to highlight important issues and bring attention to underrepresented communities.

Brunson’s talent and versatility have made her one of the most influential and sought-after comedians and content creators of her generation. Her work has inspired and entertained millions of people around the world, and her influence on the entertainment industry and popular culture is only continuing to grow.