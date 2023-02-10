HomeLifestyle

Need Valentine’s Gift Ideas for Him? Check These Out

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Gifts for Valentine 's Day . Red Knitted Heart and Wrapped Gift Boxes with Red Ribbon top view

Source: PavelKant / Getty

If you’re looking for easy Valentine’s Day gifts for him, why not make the day special with a homemade dinner or a romantic picnic in the park? It may be cliche, but it beats the long wait times at restaurants.

You could also give him a heartfelt letter or card expressing your love and appreciation. Or, if he enjoys sports, tickets to a game of his favorite team would make a great gift.

Finally, a gift card to his favorite store, restaurant, video game store, or movie theater would be a great way to show him you care.

RELATED TAGS

gifts Valentine's Day

More from Praise 100.9
Close