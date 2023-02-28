Friend of the GetUp! Church, Maurette Brown Clark returns to premiere her remake of one of her classics “Just Want To Praise You.”
Clark explains why she remade her own song, saying “So, you know the pandemic, right? We thankfully have seen something our eyes never thought that we would see. And people literally use “Just Want To Praise You” as their praise moment through the pandemic. Even myself included, and to realize that people were using something that I recorded, something that God had blessed me to do, and they were using that in the worst of times to still pull a praise out of themselves. When everything and you know we don’t, we don’t know everything is fully over but now that we can kind of see some sunlight, right? I just said I wanted to record it. This is a song that I sung recorded, have sung, sung, and sung. I sing it everywhere I go and I just wanted everybody you know I’m still singing it. I’ll be singing it until I’m 90, 100, 110 years old.”
LISTEN BELOW
READ MORE STORIES:
Clark also talks about working with multi-time Stellar Award winner, Anthony K. Brown and gives an inspirational message.
LISTEN BELOW
Maurette Brown Clark Premieres New Single ‘Just Want To Praise You’ was originally published on getuperica.com
-
Praise 100.9 + One Community
-
Gospel Music Legend Tyrone Porter Passes Away
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
Gospel Star’s Ex-Wife Takes To Social Media To Call Husband Out
-
On This Day In Black History: February 18
-
Carolina's Own: Submit your Gospel music for a chance to be played on the radio
-
Basketball Wives LA’s Imani Showalter Is Dating Marvin Sapp
-
When God Stopped Speaking to Me