Charlotte Knights Announce 2023 Collegiate Baseball Series

Don’t miss the return of collegiate baseball to Uptown Charlotte!

The Charlotte Knights recently announced the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Series slate, and it’s sure to be a hit. Five nationally ranked teams will take the field, including UNC Chapel Hill, East Carolina University, NC State, Davidson College, and the University of South Carolina. Plus, there will be a state rivalry between the Tar Heels and the Gamecocks in the third game of the series!

Fans will also see familiar faces, as the Charlotte 49ers host two games, as well as fresh faces, with Queens University joining in for the first time.

Mark your calendars for the 2023 Collegiate Baseball Series and prepare for an exciting season of baseball in Uptown Charlotte!

Read the full story here.

