Charlotte SemiFinalists Announced for the James Beard Award

On Wednesday, the prestigious 2023 James Beard Awards Semifinalists were announced and Charlotte was well-represented!
Chef Greg Collier, of Leah & Louise, is no stranger to the James Beard Awards, having been nominated three times in the Best Chef Southeast category. This year, he’s earned a Semifinalist nomination in the new Outstanding Chef category.
Counter- and Biblio chef and owner Sam Hart were also honored with a Semifinalist nomination in the Best Chef Southeast category for the first time. We are proud of the chefs in our amazing city and are rooting for them to take home the award!
The Glunt family, Jason and Dairelyn, is the proud owner of Salud Cerveceria and its sidekick, Salud Beer Bar, both of which have achieved notable honors. Salud Beer Bar has been declared the Best Beer Bar in the United States three years in a row, according to USA Today, and it has been nominated for the esteemed James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar.