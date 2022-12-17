HomeHoliday Guide

Holiday Guide: Family Activities to Enjoy This Year

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Happy ethnic family father and son in aprons making Christmas cookies together at home

Source: evgenyatamanenko / Getty

During the holiday season, there are plenty of ways for families to have fun together.

One great way to get in the holiday spirit is to go ice skating at a local rink. If that’s not an option, consider taking a walk around your neighborhood and admiring all the lights and decorations.

Other ideas include making gingerbread houses together, having a holiday movie night, or having a game night and playing classic board games or charades.

You can also bake holiday cookies together, or host a festive dinner party. Whatever it is, make sure to spend quality time with your family and create lasting memories this holiday season.

Happy Holidays!

Family , holiday

Close