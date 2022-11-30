HomeHoliday Guide

Use These Tips to Spot Online Shopping Scams

The holidays are here, meaning more shopping and higher risks for scams.

Here are some tips to spot and avoid scams while online shopping:

  1. Never use your debit card to make any purchases because it is connected directly to your bank account.
  2. Compare the cost of the product at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and/or Amazon. Price reductions that are significant indicate a scam.
  3. If a website prompts you to “sign in with Amazon” or reactivate your Amazon account, do not submit your Amazon or Credit Card information.
  4. By clicking a link, fake websites can download harmful viruses and spyware onto a computer.

  5. Any online store that lists the few goods it has in stock and the number of users who are currently viewing it should be avoided.

Find more tips here.

