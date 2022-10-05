Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The annual Autism Speaks Walk is returning to Charlotte this month.

Autism Speaks is the largest autism fundraising event in the world, dedicated to meeting the needs of autistic individuals and their families throughout their lives.

Although there is no registration charge, gifts and fundraising efforts are encouraged. Autism Speaks will receive all event proceeds.

Here are the details:

Location: Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte

Date/Time: Saturday, October 29, 2022

9:00 AM: Registration and check-in opens

10:00 AM: Walk begins

11:30 AM: Event ends

The walk raises vital funding that enables Autism Speaks to meet today’s needs for support, advocacy, research, and services.

Register or make a donation here.

Annual Autism Speaks Walk Returns To Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com