Nearly 300 Flights Canceled at CLT Airport Ahead of Ian

In preparation for Hurricane Ian’s impacts, Charlotte Douglas International Airport has canceled hundreds of flights on Friday.

As of Friday at 12 p.m., 286 flights at CLT Airport had been canceled, according to FlightAware.

166 of the flights, or the majority of them, were canceled by PSA Airlines. Piedmont has reported 31 cancellations compared to 60 for American Airlines.

The CLT Airport personnel advises passengers to call their airline to confirm the status of their flight before arriving at the airport.

The Charlotte area is expected to see its heaviest rainfall between the hours of 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

