CLOSE
It’s starting to get chilly outside, and what better way to spend your time indoors than cozied up with a good book!
Sometimes it can be hard to find the next book to add to your collection. To make it a bit easier, here are some 2022 must-read books by Black authors:
- Black Love Matters edited by Jessica P. Pryde
- Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley
- You Truly Assumed by Laila Sabreen
- A Killer Sundae by Abby Collette
- Breath Better Spent by DaMaris B. Hill
- Last Summer on State Street by Toya Wolfe
- Ain’t Burned All the Bright by Jason Reynolds, illustrated by Jason Griffin
- What the Fireflies Knew by Kai Harris
Enjoy!
2022 Must-Read Books By Black Authors was originally published on 1053rnb.com