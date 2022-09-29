HomeNewsClimate & Environment

Several Charlotte Weekend Events Canceled Due to Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may not cause serious impacts in Charlotte, but heavy rain is prompting the rescheduling of numerous weekend activities.

The decision to postpone the much-awaited Taste of Charlotte festival came on Tuesday.

The festival was set to take place at Truist Field and feature food vendors, live music, and the Pink Cupcake Walk. The new dates are October 7, 8, and 9.

The Greater Charlotte Heart Walk has also been postponed. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1, but the American Heart Association event has been moved to Sunday, October 16.

The Bank of America Stadium is still expected to be packed with Charlotte FC and Carolina Panthers fans over the weekend.

Read the full story here.

