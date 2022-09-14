HomeArts & EntertainmentArt & Design

Blumenthal Launches The Charlotte International Arts Festival

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cinema

Source: MixMedia / Getty

The lineup for Blumenthal’s new Charlotte International Arts Festival has been announced.

The annual festival will honor regional and international arts from many genres, mediums, and cultures from September 16 to October 2 in Charlotte and surrounding areas,

According to officials, locations from Uptown to Ballantyne will turn into a sensory playground for all ages with great performers and artists from more than ten nations, as well as a showcasing of local international cultures and traditions.

Related Stories

The majority of the events are free and accessible to the public, although certain ticketed events and performances will cost $5 and higher, according to authorities.

The lineup was announced with the new website’s launch at charlotteartsfest.com.

Read the full story here.

arts , blumenthal , blumenthal performing arts center , Charlotte , festival

Close