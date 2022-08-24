Hyundai and Kia Recalls Over 280K SUVs for Fire Risk

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Hyundai and Kia are advising some SUV owners to store their vehicles outside because they can catch fire even when the engines are switched off.

Some Hyundai Palisades and Kia Tellurides, both with model years 2020–2022, have been recalled by Hyundai Motor America and Kia America due to wiring for trailer hitches.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns that a tow hitch purchased from a dealership may become clogged with trash or moisture and short out. Electrical shorts occasionally have the potential to start fires when moving or when the vehicle is stopped and off.

Kia and Hyundai announced a “stop sale” for unsold cars at dealerships on August 23.

