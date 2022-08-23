Easy Dinners for School Nights That They’ll Love

CLOSE
With school back in session, it can be hard to get everything done. Preparing a nice dinner is one of them.
Here are a few easy recipes to help you tackle those hectic school nights:
-
One-pot spaghetti bolognaise
- A classic but just a tad bit faster.
-
Healthier chicken chow mein
-
A 25-minute, healthy version of the Chinese takeaway classic.
-
-
Speedy mac and cheese
- Ditch the box! Here’s another quick way to mac-n-cheese.
-
Mexican taco pizza
- Taco meets pizza in this quick and easy recipe.
-
Easy cheesy 2-minute noodles
- A super easy cheesy noodle dish.
-
Teriyaki chicken and noodle stir-fry
- Skip the takeout!
-
Aussie-style beef and salad tacos
- Another twist on a classic.
-
One-pot Italian chicken
-
Creamy casserole, ready in 25 minutes.
-