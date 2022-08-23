Back to School
HomeFood & Drink

Easy Dinners for School Nights That They’ll Love

Praise Charlotte App Graphics
Praise 100.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cheerful black boy with his father at dining table.

Source: skynesher / Getty

With school back in session, it can be hard to get everything done. Preparing a nice dinner is one of them.

Here are a few easy recipes to help you tackle those hectic school nights:

  1. One-pot spaghetti bolognaise

    • A classic but just a tad bit faster.

  2. Healthier chicken chow mein

    • A 25-minute, healthy version of the Chinese takeaway classic.

  3. Speedy mac and cheese

    • Ditch the box! Here’s another quick way to mac-n-cheese.

  4. Mexican taco pizza

    • Taco meets pizza in this quick and easy recipe.

  5. Easy cheesy 2-minute noodles

    • A super easy cheesy noodle dish.

  6. Teriyaki chicken and noodle stir-fry

    • Skip the takeout!

  7. Aussie-style beef and salad tacos

    • Another twist on a classic.

  8. One-pot Italian chicken

    • Creamy casserole, ready in 25 minutes.

Find more recipes here.

back to school , dinners , easy meals , parenting

Close