Davidson’s Concerts on the Green: Gospelfest Happening Sunday

Who said Sunday praise and worship could only take place at church?
Prepare to worship this Sunday at Concerts on the Green: Gospelfest
The event will be held on Sunday, August 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Davidson Village Green, located at Main Street and Concord Road in Davidson, North Carolina.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their friends and family, chairs or a blanket, picnic food, and arrive early to secure a seat.
The event website also encourages visitors to stop by neighborhood eateries and shops, ride a pedicab around town, and have a treat or drink.
All ages are welcome. The concert is free and public.