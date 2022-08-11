‘Defund The FBI’: Republicans Are Really Losing Their Minds Over The FBI Raid Of Mar-a-Lago

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday, we reported that the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an active investigation into Trump’s handling of White House documents. According to CNN, “The National Archives, charged with collecting and sorting presidential material, has previously said at least 15 boxes of White House records were recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort–including some that were classified.”

During a press conference on Thursday, Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters he, “personally approved” the raid on the former president’s Florida resort.

It is illegal for a government official to remove documents from the White House. Trump is being investigated for allegedly doing something illegal.

Or to let the world of right-wing hypocrites tell it: THE FBI HAS GONE ROUGE AND IT’S TIME TO KILL IT, KILL IT, KILL IT!!!!

That’s right, ever since the news of the FBI raid broke, conservative pundits, politicians, and MAGAficionados have engaged in a complete meltdown and they seem to have ditched their own self-characterization of being the party of law and order. These MFs are talking about defunding the FBI now.

Let’s start with this hilariously erroneous tweet by Republican Senate candidate Mark Meuser.

“Imagine the backlash if while he was in office, Trump had Obama’s home raided and AOC’s phone seized,” Mueser wrote. “Are you tired of the double standard?”

Six years after Barack Obama’s presidency ended, he is still living rent-free in the Mar-a-Lago resort located in the minds of Republicans. But honestly, this is a perfect example of how Republicans know their audience is not adept at critical thinking and thus any old raggedy argument will do.

First of all, neither Obama of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been accused of crimes. Secondly, if they were accused of crimes and the FBI did take action against them, Republicans would have rejoiced. They certainly wouldn’t have had anything bad to say about the FBI, Third, THERE IS PLENTY OF BACKLASH IN THIS CASE. I just need to understand how Mueser is claiming there’s been no backlash over the FBI raiding a Trump property while he is literally part of the existing backlash. Maybe this guy doesn’t actually understand what a “double standard is.”

Or maybe the Republican Senate candidate formerly known as “Who?” simply wasn’t aware of the massive outpouring of Republican outrage following the raid. Well, let me help him out.

Here’s

Here’s Marjorie Taylor Greene calling to “defund the FBI.”

Here’s the House Judiciary GOP claiming this is some “Third world country” sh**.

The organization also asked, “If they can do it to a former President, imagine what they can do to you.” (Either they were unaware of the FBI’s existence before the Trump raid, or they are very concerned that we’re all stealing classified documents out of the White House.)

Here’s Rep. Lauren Boebert joining Trump in showing off her lack of historical knowledge by comparing the raid to Watergate, despite the fact that Watergate involved an illegal raid while the raid on Trump’s property was signed off on by the U.S. Attorney general and the director of the FBI, who, by the way, was nominated by Trump.

And, of course, the fine folks at Republican spank bank network Fox News had a field day with this. (The Daily Show did a really great segment on it.)

Fortunately, no one outside of the national GOP circle-jerk is buying all the fake outrage.

It’s also worth pointing out that none of these hypocrites had the same smoke for the FBI when they were investigating Hillary Clinton for essentially the same thing.

Here’s House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s response to the raid on Mar-a-Lago.

Now, here’s how he and others responded to the Clinton investigation, according to ABC:

“Every investigation thus far makes one conclusion abundantly clear: Secretary Clinton’s fundamental lack of judgment and wanton disregard for protecting and keeping information confidential raises continued questions about the exposure of our nation’s diplomatic and national security secrets,” McCarthy said in a statement then.

“The FBI’s initial investigation made it clear that Secretary Clinton’s unlawful and extremely reckless handling of classified information continues to put America’s national security at risk. We are a nation of laws, and those laws should be applied equally to all Americans, regardless of their political connections,” Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., now the House minority whip, said in his own statement at the time.

I think we’re about done here.

